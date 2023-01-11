Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs, weapon seized during week of searches at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 4:19 pm
Prison officials seized contraband at Warkworth Institution following extensive searches conducted Jan. 1-6, 2023.
Prison officials seized contraband at Warkworth Institution following extensive searches conducted Jan. 1-6, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

An “exceptional” search of Warkworth Institution last week led to the seizure of contraband and unauthorized items.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, officials conducted searches Jan. 1-6 of the medium-sized federal prison located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough, Ont.

Read more: Another drone drop suspected after drugs, tobacco seized at Warkworth Institution

Read next: Canada briefly hit with similar aviation outage as U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume

Items seized included 108 “unknown” pills, a stabbing weapon, tattoo paraphernalia, cellphones and accessories.

Officials did not say how the items entered the prison but noted ion scanners and detector dogs are regularly used on inmates, visitors, buildings and personal property.

Trending Now

In December and November 2022, the institution reported the seizure of contraband which they believed was delivered by drones.

Story continues below advertisement

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions,” stated Mike Shrider, regional communications.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Click to play video: 'N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’'
N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’
PrisonCorrectional Service of CanadaCorrectionsContrabandWarkworth InstitutionOntario prisonprison contrabandPrison search
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers