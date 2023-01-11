Drugs, weapon seized during week of searches at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

An “exceptional” search of Warkworth Institution last week led to the seizure of contraband and unauthorized items.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, officials conducted searches Jan. 1-6 of the medium-sized federal prison located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough, Ont.

Items seized included 108 “unknown” pills, a stabbing weapon, tattoo paraphernalia, cellphones and accessories.

Officials did not say how the items entered the prison but noted ion scanners and detector dogs are regularly used on inmates, visitors, buildings and personal property.

In December and November 2022, the institution reported the seizure of contraband which they believed was delivered by drones.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions,” stated Mike Shrider, regional communications.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.