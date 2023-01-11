Toronto men facing charges in separate human trafficking investigations in Halton Region

See more sharing options

Two Toronto men have been charged with six offences each in two separate human trafficking investigations in Halton Region.

Police say a 27-year-old is accused of exploiting a victim throughout the GTA over three years.

“The allegations stem from historical incidents between 2018 and 2020,” a Halton regional police spokesperson confirmed by email.

The accused, under investigation since December 2022, is facing charges such as trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s in custody pending a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, another Toronto man is facing similar charges in an unrelated examination that began earlier this month.

The 40-year-old had been operating under alias names of ‘Nikolai’ or ‘Nik,’ according to detectives.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Detectives believe there are additional victims in both matters and are asking anyone with information to contact Halton police.