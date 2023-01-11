Police seek suspect after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted after a vehicle crashed into a home in Port Hope, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said that on Tuesday at around 3:51 a.m., officers saw a Dodge Ram truck travelling east on Highway 401 at Courtice Road.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen,” police said in a news release.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

According to police, the truck was later found after it crashed into a home in the Victoria Street South and Strachan Street area.

Police said the suspect fled on foot into a green space, which was searched with two K-9 units.

“It was learned that the suspect was picked up by another vehicle in the area,” police said.

Officers are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing around six feet two inches tall.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.