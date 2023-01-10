Menu

Crime

Multiple people defrauded in apartment rental scam: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 4:04 pm
Christopher Lancop, 36, is wanted. View image in full screen
Christopher Lancop, 36, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police

A 36-year-old man is wanted after multiple people paid deposits and rent money for apartments that weren’t authorized to be shown or rented, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said Tuesday that between July and November of last year, a man advertised apartments for rent online.

Police said he wasn’t authorized to show or rent out the apartments and allegedly defrauded multiple people after collecting money from them.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Lancop, who also goes by Christian John Merner, is wanted for 14 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 14 counts of property obtained by crime, police said.

He was described as five-foot-ten, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said there may be more victims and asked them to contact investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

