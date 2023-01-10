Menu

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 11:59 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the energy sector helped lead it lower, while U.S. stock markets crept higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.40 points at 19,803.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.85 points at 33,577.50. The S&P 500 index was up 6.86 points at 3,898.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.39 points at 10,663.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.50 cents US compared with 74.76 cents US on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was down a penny at US$74.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 33 cents at US$3.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$1,880.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.05 a pound.

