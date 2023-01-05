Menu

Crime

Guelph police say woman wanted stolen vehicle cases arrested Thursday

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 5, 2023 11:53 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph woman is facing weapons and other charges following her arrest early Thursday.

Guelph police say the 36-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Officers found her at Guelph and Drew streets at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the woman had been identified as a suspect in a number of stolen vehicle cases.

Police say she was arrested and an ensuing search turned up a can of pepper spray, a spring-loaded knife, and two sets of car keys.

Investigators say the woman does not have a driver’s licence or own a vehicle.

The woman was charged with possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and two counts of possessing stolen property.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

 

