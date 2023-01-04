Man faces 31 charges in relation to stolen campers, other items

Send this page to someone via email

Police have recovered four new campers that were stolen in December and have arrested one man in relation to the crime.

In early December, two campers were stolen from an Acheson RV dealership and two from a Sherwood Park RV dealership, police said.

An increased number of similar thefts outside of Edmonton’s jurisdiction led officers from the Edmonton Police Service to issue a search warrant at a storage compound in west Edmonton.

There, police recovered three campers, plus other stolen property, including an SUV, semi-trailer, cargo trailer and a forklift. Police said they also found two other campers east of Sherwood Park.

Police arrested 35-year-old Devon Salisbury who was later found to allegedly be responsible for several other thefts from homes and construction sites. The man now faces a total of 31 charges for theft, breaking-and-entering and theft of stolen property.