Male pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by driver in Toronto

A man has serious injuries after he was reportedly struck by a driver in Toronto on Tuesday evening, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Miranda Avenue, near Dufferin Street, for reports of a collision.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the area. Toronto police say officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the patient to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came around 8:50 p.m.

