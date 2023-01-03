Male pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by driver in Toronto

A man has serious injuries after he was reportedly struck by a driver in Toronto on Tuesday evening, officials say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Miranda Avenue, near Dufferin Street, for reports of a collision.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the area. Toronto police say officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the patient to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The call came around 8:50 p.m.
