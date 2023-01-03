Menu

Traffic

Male pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by driver in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 9:30 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A man has serious injuries after he was reportedly struck by a driver in Toronto on Tuesday evening, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Miranda Avenue, near Dufferin Street, for reports of a collision.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the area. Toronto police say officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving.

Pedestrian struck by truck in Toronto with serious injuries, police say

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the patient to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came around 8:50 p.m.

