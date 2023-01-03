Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

A cyclist has been struck by a driver in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dovercourt Road and College Street for reports a cyclist had been struck.
Police said paramedics were on the scene, assessing the cyclist’s injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.
The tweet was issued at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
The intersection was closed immediately after the incident.
