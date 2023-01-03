Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

A cyclist has been struck by a driver in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dovercourt Road and College Street for reports a cyclist had been struck.

Police said paramedics were on the scene, assessing the cyclist’s injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

The tweet was issued at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The intersection was closed immediately after the incident.

COLLISION:

Dovercourt Rd & College St

– reports of a cyclist struck by a driver

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s – assessing cyclist injuries

– driver remained o/s

ROAD CLOSURE: intersection closed

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO19652

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 3, 2023