Traffic

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 5:53 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A cyclist has been struck by a driver in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dovercourt Road and College Street for reports a cyclist had been struck.

Police said paramedics were on the scene, assessing the cyclist’s injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Read more: Driver charged after cyclist hit, killed in Toronto collision

The tweet was issued at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The intersection was closed immediately after the incident.

