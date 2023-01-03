Guelph teen target of sextortion: police

Guelph Police Service are reminding the public to be very cautious when sharing intimate images online.
A woman notified police last Friday that her 15-year-old son had been the target of extortion.
Investigators say the teen had sent nude images of himself to someone whom he had thought was a female.
They say the recipient of the photos then threatened to share them with his immediate contacts if he didn’t pay money.
Investigators say no money was exchanged.
Police say investigations like these are very difficult to solve, and are advising people to think twice before sharing intimate images especially if it is to someone you don’t know.
