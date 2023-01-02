Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Another rainfall warning issued for London, Ont., nearby areas

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2023 2:35 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. File Photo

The rain is about to return to London, Ont., and nearby areas.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning as the region could see 20 to 45 mm of rain starting Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

Londoners can still expect light showers and flurries for the rest of the week.

Read more: Most of Southwestern Ontario under rainfall warning

Meteorologists say the frozen ground has a limited ability to absorb the rainfall.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The warning also impacts areas such as Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka.

Monday calls for a high of 6 C and a low of 1 C. Tuesday calls for a high of 6 C and a low of 3 C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Historically high tides cause flooding in coastal B.C. communities'
Historically high tides cause flooding in coastal B.C. communities

 

Environment CanadaLondonWeatherRainRainfallRainfall WarningrainyLondon rainfall warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers