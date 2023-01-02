Another rainfall warning issued for London, Ont., nearby areas

The rain is about to return to London, Ont., and nearby areas.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning as the region could see 20 to 45 mm of rain starting Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.
Londoners can still expect light showers and flurries for the rest of the week.
Meteorologists say the frozen ground has a limited ability to absorb the rainfall.
The warning also impacts areas such as Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka.
Monday calls for a high of 6 C and a low of 1 C. Tuesday calls for a high of 6 C and a low of 3 C.
