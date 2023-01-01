Menu

Commentary

Structure fire, smell of natural gas reported: SFD

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 1:00 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
Two garage fires in Saskatoon was determined the fire originated with straw bales stored between the two structures. Damages are estimated at $70K. File / Global News

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is reporting a fire in a wall surrounding a natural gas fireplace in the 1000 block of 11th Street East.

At 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 31 the SFD received a call about a natural gas smell in a dwelling unit. One fire engine, one ladder truck and the Battalion Chief were dispatched.

Carbon monoxide readings were 27 parts per million. The gas utility company was requested to attend.

Fire crews extinguished a small fire along the top of the fireplace.

Read more: Planning to make a New Year’s resolution? Why so many fail and what to do about it

The cause of the fire was a small piece of wood known as a shim along the top of the fireplace sill-plate that heated to the point of igniting.  Damage is estimated at $5,000.

A natural gas technician was able to isolate the natural gas line serving the fireplace.

Follow up on the fireplace will be conducted by the natural gas company. Utilities were not disrupted.  Fire crews ventilated and cleared the structure of carbon monoxide and smoke.

No injuries to residents or firefighters occurred, according to SFD.  The occupants were able to remain in the structure and did not require rehousing.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

