Crime

Man wanted for allegedly stealing purses in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 11:24 am
Valter Pereira Cabral, 29, is wanted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Valter Pereira Cabral, 29, is wanted by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are appealing for help locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

Toronto police said that on Dec. 29 a man stole several purses in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area of the city.

He allegedly fled in a black Volkswagen with stolen Nova Scotia licenses plates bearing the number JMA 239.

Read more: Man, 36, charged in connection with robbery investigation in Toronto

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Valter Pereira Cabral. He is wanted for two counts of robbery, a charge of failure to comply, assault, assault with a weapon and criminal harassment.

“He is considered violent,” police said. “If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1.”

