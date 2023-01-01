Man wanted for allegedly stealing purses in Toronto

Police in Toronto are appealing for help locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
Toronto police said that on Dec. 29 a man stole several purses in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area of the city.
He allegedly fled in a black Volkswagen with stolen Nova Scotia licenses plates bearing the number JMA 239.
Police identified the man as 29-year-old Valter Pereira Cabral. He is wanted for two counts of robbery, a charge of failure to comply, assault, assault with a weapon and criminal harassment.
“He is considered violent,” police said. “If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1.”
