Junior hockey: Rockets fall to T-Birds, Vees crush Warriors

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A roundup of results from teams in the Okanagan and area.

SEATTLE 4, KELOWNA 1

At Kelowna, Lucas Ciona scored twice for Seattle as the league’s hottest team continued its winning ways with a solid road win on Friday night.

Lucas Ciona, with two goals, Jordan Gustafson and Ethan Mittelsteadt scored for Seattle (26-4-1-1), which led 2-0 after the first period, then 3-1 after the second.

The Thunderbirds are 11-0-0-1 in their past 12 games, with that shootout loss happening eight games ago, a 4-3 loss to Portland on Dec. 10. The last time Seattle lost in regulation time was Sunday, Nov. 27, 4-3 in Tri-City.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, the T-Birds have outscored their opponents 54-23 in earning 23 of a possible 24 points in their past 12 games.

Andrew Cristall, who made it 2-1 midway through the middle frame with a power-play goal, replied for Kelowna (12-17-3-0), which lost its fourth straight game.

Scott Ratzlaff stopped 21 of 22 shots for the T-Birds, with Talyn Boyko turning aside 35 of 39 shots for the Rockets.

Seattle was 1-for-5 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-1.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night, albeit in Kent, Wash.

4:08 Giving the gift of sport

Friday’s results

Red Deer 6, Edmonton 2

Portland 5, Everett 1

Kamloops 4, Prince George 2

Brandon 11, Moose Jaw 2

Regina 4, Prince Albert 3

Spokane 2, Tri-City 1

Swift Current 4, Lethbridge 3

Vancouver 4, Victoria 3

Winnipeg 2, Saskatoon 0

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Story continues below advertisement

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 5 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 5 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 5:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Red Deer at Calgary, 12 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 2 p.m.

3:50 ‘Who’s Hockey’ book focuses on acceptance in sports

PENTICTON 9, WEST KELOWNA 2

At Penticton, the Vees scored three times in each period en route to a lopsided win over the Warriors on Friday night.

Josh Nadeau, with a hat trick, Dovar Tinling with two goals, Callum Arnott, Brett Moravec, Bradly Nadeau and Frank Djurasevic scored for Penticton (28-2-0-0-0), which led 3-0 and 6-2 at the period breaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Fusco, who made it 3-1, and Jaiden Moriello, who made it 5-2, replied for West Kelowna (16-10-4-0-0), which was outshot 40-18.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 16 shots for the Vees, with Angelo Zol turning aside 31 shots for the Warriors.

Penticton was 2-for-4 on the power play while West Kelowna was 1-for-5.

VERNON 4, MERRITT 0

At Vernon, Ethan David was perfect between the pipes, stopping 22 shots for the shutout, as the Vipers blanked the Centennials.

Ethan Sundar, Ayden Third, Reagan Milburn and Lee Parks scored for Vernon (14-12-0-4-0), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.

Johnny Hicks turned aside 27 of 31 shots for Merritt (8-18-3-1-0), which suffered its third shutout loss of the season.

Vernon was 0-for-2 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-5.

2:37 Howard’s World: B.C. sports journalist’s dedication to student athletes

Friday’s results

Chilliwack 5, Langley 4

Alberni Valley 3, Cowichan Valley 2

Cranbrook 3, Trail 0

Victoria 4, Powell River 1

Surrey 6, Nanaimo 2

Prince George 5, Wenatchee 4 (OT)

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Story continues below advertisement

Salmon Arm at Merritt, 2 p.m.

Nanaimo at Langley, 2:30 p.m.

Trail at Cranbrook, 5 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Victoria, 5 p.m.

Prince George at Wenatchee, 5:05 p.m.

Powell River at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Penticton at Vernon, 2 p.m.

1:56 Alberta looks to become eSports hub

Friday’s results

Nelson 5, Castlegar 4 (SO)

Revelstoke 5, Chase 0

Princeton 6, Osoyoos 2

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Beaver Valley at Nelson, 2 p.m.

Golden at Columbia Valley, 3 p.m.

Fernie at Creston Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Chase at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

No games scheduled.