14 Londoners recognized on Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List

The mayor of London, Ont., has announced the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List.

The list celebrates community members in various categories of achievement.

“These individuals truly represent the best of London,” says mayor Josh Morgan. “Those being honoured this year have made our community better in a multitude of ways, not the least of which is their ability to inspire Londoners through acts of kindness and goodwill.”

The 2023 honourees are:

Ashton Forrest – Accessibility

Beverly Farrell – Age Friendly

Karen Schindler – Arts

Edward Medzon – Distinguished Londoner

Jason Rip – Distinguished Londoner

Sydney Vickers – Distinguished Londoner

Joe Cardillo – Distinguished Londoner

Charlene Doak-Gebauer – Distinguished Londoner

Padre Frank Mantz – Distinguished Londoner

Carl Cadogan – Diversity and Race Relations

Tom Cull – Environment

John Manness – Heritage

Nawaz Tahir – Humanitarianism

Roop Chanderdat – Sports

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.

In 2019, the City added the ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to the city.