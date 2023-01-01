14 Londoners recognized on Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List

The mayor of London, Ont., has announced the Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List.
The list celebrates community members in various categories of achievement.
“These individuals truly represent the best of London,” says mayor Josh Morgan. “Those being honoured this year have made our community better in a multitude of ways, not the least of which is their ability to inspire Londoners through acts of kindness and goodwill.”
Read more: London, Ont. mayor celebrates 11 Londoners in 2022 New Year's Honour List
The 2023 honourees are:
- Ashton Forrest – Accessibility
- Beverly Farrell – Age Friendly
- Karen Schindler – Arts
- Edward Medzon – Distinguished Londoner
- Jason Rip – Distinguished Londoner
- Sydney Vickers – Distinguished Londoner
- Joe Cardillo – Distinguished Londoner
- Charlene Doak-Gebauer – Distinguished Londoner
- Padre Frank Mantz – Distinguished Londoner
- Carl Cadogan – Diversity and Race Relations
- Tom Cull – Environment
- John Manness – Heritage
- Nawaz Tahir – Humanitarianism
- Roop Chanderdat – Sports
Read more: Year in Review: London Mayor Josh Morgan on mayoral victory, upcoming challenges for the city
The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.
In 2019, the City added the ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to the city.
