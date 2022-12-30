Menu

Comments

Crime

Arrests made after armed robbery in Saskatoon

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 6:53 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
File / Global News

According to Saskatoon police, several people have been arrested after an armed robbery took place Friday morning.

At around 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 30, police received a report about an armed robbery of a man and a woman while they were sitting in a vehicle at Avenue F North and 37th Street.

According to the news release, an unknown man armed with a firearm approached them and demanded money.

After reporting the incident, the male victim was approached by another male suspect who threatened them with a shotgun and physically assaulted them, according to the press release.

According to the news release, police response included the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Tactical Support Unit due to the involvement of firearms.

Read more: Man dies after altercation with another resident at Saskatchewan continuing care home

Story continues below advertisement

A number of people initially exited the residence following police instruction.

After several attempts to contact the remaining people inside the residence and obtaining a search warrant, police were able to arrest an additional male and female from inside the home, the news release said.

Saskatoon police said that no one was injured during the incident.

Further information will be released following the completion of the investigation by the General Investigation Section.

Traffic restrictions that were in place at Avenue F North & 37th Street West have now been lifted.

