Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel

NEW YORK – The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.

The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night.

The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players’ Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26.

The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials” during Tuesday’s game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.