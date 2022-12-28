Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel

NEW YORK – The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.
The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night.
The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players’ Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26.
The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials” during Tuesday’s game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
