Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspects in robbery investigation in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 10:12 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects in a robbery in Kitchener.

They say the victim was walking in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Activia Avenue Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim was approached by three unknown males around 7:05 p.m.

They say the three males fled the area on foot, taking some personal property from the victim.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 1 man arrested, police looking for 2 others in connection with Kitchener robbery

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Advertisement
RobberyKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerStolenVictimpersonal items
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers