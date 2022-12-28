Police seek suspects in robbery investigation in Kitchener

See more sharing options

Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects in a robbery in Kitchener.

They say the victim was walking in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Activia Avenue Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim was approached by three unknown males around 7:05 p.m.

They say the three males fled the area on foot, taking some personal property from the victim.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.