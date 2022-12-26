Police issue warning about high-risk offender living in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service is warning the public about a 30-year-old man who’s been released from prison after serving seven years for sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a young girl.

Mitchell Lloyd Robert Socholotuik, 30, has been in and out of custody for subsequent convictions of breaching various conditions since his initial release in 2017 in another community.

He is now residing in Lethbridge and police believe Socholotuik poses a significant risk of harm to the community, specifically female children.

“Based on the circumstances of his offence targeting a young girl, he is likely to engage in behaviour that is opportunistic and may seek out interactions with young girls,” LPS said in a news release Monday. “He has been assessed as a high-risk to re-offend.”

He is being monitored by the LPS high-risk offenders unit and is bound by permanent, life-long conditions prohibiting him from:

Having any contact, including communication by any means, with a person who is under the age of 16;

Attending a public park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre where children under 16 are present or can be reasonably expected to be present;

Seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or being a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority children under the age of 16.

Other conditions include:

Prohibitions from accessing and possessing pornography;

Prohibitions from accessing the internet without supervision;

Requirements to report any relationships or friendships with females.

Socholotuik is described as approximately 6’2″ tall, 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“The Lethbridge Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the residency of Mitchell Socholotuik. Police believe there is a significant risk to public safety,” the LPS release said.

“Residents are advised that the intent of this process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to engage in any form of vigilante action.”