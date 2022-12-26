Menu

Canada

5 injured, 1 critically, after single-vehicle crash in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 10:23 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Five people are injured, one of them critically, after a single-vehicle crash in Toronto early Monday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded at 1:15 a.m. to the area of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Read more: Collision between train, vehicles in Brechin, Ont. leaves Kawartha Lakes man dead

Police said a vehicle crashed into a pole and the five occupants were all taken to hospital.

Four of them had non-life-threatening injuries, while one had life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash, but police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

