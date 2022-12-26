5 injured, 1 critically, after single-vehicle crash in Toronto

Five people are injured, one of them critically, after a single-vehicle crash in Toronto early Monday.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded at 1:15 a.m. to the area of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.
Police said a vehicle crashed into a pole and the five occupants were all taken to hospital.
Four of them had non-life-threatening injuries, while one had life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash, but police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.
