Windy Christmas Eve set for London, highways remain closed after 160+ collisions

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 24, 2022 1:19 pm
File photo - a snow-covered car. View image in full screen
File photo - a snow-covered car. Getty Images

It’s going to be a cold Christmas Eve for London, Ont., residents.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory, warning residents of strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, blowing snow and wind chills near -30 C.

The advisory was issued Saturday morning and will be in effect until Saturday evening.

The advisory comes a day after a massive snow storm with wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h along with snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres.

Read more: 50-plus-vehicle collision closes Highway 402 between London and Sarnia

Overnight, OPP say officers responded to more than 160 collisions in West Region. OPP shut down large stretches of Highway 401 and 402 on Friday due to numerous collisions.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Highway 401 remains closed between the municipality of Tilbury and Putnam Road while Highway 402 remains closed between Oil Heritage Road and Highway 401. All roads remain closed in Grey Bruce and Perth counties.

Read more: Christmas 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit’s cold weather alert has been extended until Sunday morning.

In Ontario, nearly 75,000 Hydro One customers are still without power after the big storm.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent has declared a state of emergency due to the storm causing numerous car collisions.

All municipal services declared closed on Friday will remain closed including transit and facilities.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Amy Simon and Kate Otterbein, and The Canadian Press

