Windy Christmas Eve set for London, highways remain closed after 160+ collisions

It’s going to be a cold Christmas Eve for London, Ont., residents.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory, warning residents of strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, blowing snow and wind chills near -30 C.

The advisory was issued Saturday morning and will be in effect until Saturday evening.

The advisory comes a day after a massive snow storm with wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h along with snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres.

Overnight, OPP say officers responded to more than 160 collisions in West Region. OPP shut down large stretches of Highway 401 and 402 on Friday due to numerous collisions.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Highway 401 remains closed between the municipality of Tilbury and Putnam Road while Highway 402 remains closed between Oil Heritage Road and Highway 401. All roads remain closed in Grey Bruce and Perth counties.

Since midnight, the OPP has responded to over 160 collisions across West Region. All roads remain closed in Grey Bruce and Perth Counties. #Hwy401 closed between Tilbury and Putnam Road. #Hwy402 closed from Oil Heritage Rd. to 401. (1 of 2) ^dr pic.twitter.com/nf1Ja9UQxM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 24, 2022

The Middlesex-London Health Unit’s cold weather alert has been extended until Sunday morning.

In Ontario, nearly 75,000 Hydro One customers are still without power after the big storm.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent has declared a state of emergency due to the storm causing numerous car collisions.

All municipal services declared closed on Friday will remain closed including transit and facilities.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Amy Simon and Kate Otterbein, and The Canadian Press