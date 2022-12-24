Menu

Canada

Man found unresponsive on downtown Halifax sidewalk

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 9:14 am
Halifax police have a man in custody following the discovery of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Halifax police have a man in custody following the discovery of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after he was found unresponsive on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Halifax Regional Police, one man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

“At approximately 01:14 A.M., police responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in the area of the 1700 Block of Brunswick Street in Halifax,” the release read.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects at the time and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Read more: Nova Scotia man charged after allegedly stabbing paramedic with syringe

Officials remain on scene in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 902-490-5016.

