Man arrested in London, Ont. in connection with shooting in Stratford

Police in Stratford, Ont. say that an arrest has been made in connection with the “targeted” shooting that occurred on Tuesday.
Police made the announcement on Twitter, saying that a man had been arrested without incident in London on Thursday evening.
Police did not provide charges but said he was in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
On Tuesday, a man went to a home on Stratford Street and shot another man outside of the victim’s home, police say.
The suspect then fled the scene in a white vehicle, which may have been a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Police said that the victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
