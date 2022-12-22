Menu

Crime

Man injured in Dartmouth drive-by shooting, Halifax police say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 22'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to Cutler Avenue near Jim Connors Avenue.

Read more: One year after 8-year-old shot and killed, Halifax police still seeking information

“The man had been driving in the area and was shot by suspect(s) driving another vehicle,” police said in a release.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but they don’t believe this was a random act.

They say the person shot suffered what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

