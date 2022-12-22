Man injured in Dartmouth drive-by shooting, Halifax police say

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to Cutler Avenue near Jim Connors Avenue.

“The man had been driving in the area and was shot by suspect(s) driving another vehicle,” police said in a release.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but they don’t believe this was a random act.

They say the person shot suffered what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.