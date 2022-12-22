Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Innisfil driver charged with driving without a clear window

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 11:34 am
South Simcoe police. View image in full screen
South Simcoe police. Twitter / South Simcoe police

A driver in Innisfil, Ont., has been charged with driving without a clear window after a collision earlier this week.

“Some ice and fog still visible on the windshield 30 minutes after this car collided with another vehicle,” South Simcoe police said in a Tweet Wednesday.

Police say the driver was charged with driving with no clear view to the front.

Police are using this as a reminder for drivers to defog and clear the snow and ice from vehicles before they drive.

Read more: Winter storm watch issued for Central Ontario — Residents warned to prepare for the worst

Story continues below advertisement

With stormy weather on the horizon, Environment Canada is upgrading its special weather statement to a winter storm watch for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The storm is expected to stretch across parts of southern Ontario just ahead of Christmas Day.

Environment Canada is recommending people avoid travel Friday and Saturday.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather agency said.

Environment CanadaIceSouth Simcoe PoliceinnisfilBad Weatherinnisfil ontariobad drivingSSPNo Clear View to Frontunsafe draving
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers