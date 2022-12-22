Innisfil driver charged with driving without a clear window

Send this page to someone via email

A driver in Innisfil, Ont., has been charged with driving without a clear window after a collision earlier this week.

“Some ice and fog still visible on the windshield 30 minutes after this car collided with another vehicle,” South Simcoe police said in a Tweet Wednesday.

Police say the driver was charged with driving with no clear view to the front.

Police are using this as a reminder for drivers to defog and clear the snow and ice from vehicles before they drive.

Some ice and fog still visible on the windshield 30 minutes after this car collided with another vehicle in #Innisfil. Thankfully no injuries. Driver charged with No Clear View to Front. Please defog your windows and clear snow and ice from your vehicle! #RoadSafety #NeedToSee pic.twitter.com/ieTliF7ZHN — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 21, 2022

With stormy weather on the horizon, Environment Canada is upgrading its special weather statement to a winter storm watch for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The storm is expected to stretch across parts of southern Ontario just ahead of Christmas Day.

Environment Canada is recommending people avoid travel Friday and Saturday.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather agency said.