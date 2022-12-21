Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman, child injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 6:46 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A woman and child have been struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of a collision at around 5:55 p.m. in the Gloucester Grove and Winnett Avenue area on Wednesday.

Read more: Woman dead, child injured after head-on Toronto crash

Police said a woman and child were struck by a vehicle. The woman is being rushed to hospital by paramedics, while the child’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the tweet.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSToronto Collisionpedestrian struck torontoGloucester GroceWinnett Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers