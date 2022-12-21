Woman, child injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

A woman and child have been struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of a collision at around 5:55 p.m. in the Gloucester Grove and Winnett Avenue area on Wednesday.
Police said a woman and child were struck by a vehicle. The woman is being rushed to hospital by paramedics, while the child’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the tweet.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
