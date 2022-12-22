Seven-year-old Kingston, Ont. boy diagnosed with inoperable tumour

Send this page to someone via email

Seven-year-old Parker Scott is like most children his age — mischievous and quite silly. So when he needed a trip to the hospital, no one suspected it was anything serious, according to Erin Sicksay, a friend of the family

“He had gone cross-eyed and he was losing his balance but nobody in their wildest dreams could have ever dreamed that this would happen, that this would be the diagnosis,” Sicksay said.

That diagnosis is diffused intrinsic pontene gleoma, or DIPG, a very aggressive and inoperable brain tumour. Doctors say his short life will likely end soon.

Scott is now at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto with his family, where he is receiving radiation treatment to help extend his time. His family wants more than anything to bring him home to Kingston to spend his final time surrounded by his loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

To help with the cost of such a complicated transfer, friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay those expenses. Sicksay is one of the people behind the effort. The campaign has struck a chord in the community. As of Thursday morning, the campaign has raised more than $70,000, well beyond the original $5,000 goal.

“He has three dogs he’d love to see and two cats,” Sicksay said. “The family just feels that that would be best for Parker, if he could come home”

His family aims to hire around-the-clock care and install a hospital bed in their home — all to look after a young man who’s touched so many lives in such a short period of time