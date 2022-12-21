Kitchener man charged as a result of Waterloo police-FBI joint child porn investigation

Waterloo Regional Police announced an arrest on Wednesday as a result of a joint child porn investigation with federal authorities in the U.S.
The FBI began the investigation in August and identified a person of interest who lived in the Waterloo Region.
Members of the Waterloo police Internet Child Exploitation Team executed a search warrant at a home in Kitchener on Monday.
They were able to identify a child victim and arrested a 47-year-old man from Kitchener.
The accused has been charged with voyeurism, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.
He is being held for a bail hearing.
