Kitchener man charged as a result of Waterloo police-FBI joint child porn investigation

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police announced an arrest on Wednesday as a result of a joint child porn investigation with federal authorities in the U.S.

The FBI began the investigation in August and identified a person of interest who lived in the Waterloo Region.

Members of the Waterloo police Internet Child Exploitation Team executed a search warrant at a home in Kitchener on Monday.

They were able to identify a child victim and arrested a 47-year-old man from Kitchener.

The accused has been charged with voyeurism, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

He is being held for a bail hearing.