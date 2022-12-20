Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

UCN creates Department of Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation

By Dave Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 5:13 pm
View image in full screen A brand new department that will be focused on reconciliation and on providing opportunities for Indigenous post-secondary students has been created at a northern Manitoba college. View image in full screen
View image in full screen A brand new department that will be focused on reconciliation and on providing opportunities for Indigenous post-secondary students has been created at a northern Manitoba college. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A brand new department that will be focused on reconciliation and on providing opportunities for Indigenous post-secondary students has been created at a northern Manitoba college.

The University College of the North (UCN) has announced the establishment of the Department of Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation and said the new department will be officially put in place on Jan. 3, 2023.

UCN, which has its main campuses in Thompson and The Pas, and services a large area of northern Manitoba with smaller learning centres based in several northern and Indigenous communities, said
the department will be focused on its “agenda of reconciliation.”

“UCN is committed to enlivening the principles and Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” UCN said in a media release.

“UCN recognizes that truth must precede reconciliation. Therefore, UCN commits to seeking and to sharing the truth of Indigenous people. This truth includes the legacy of Indian Residential Schools, the Sixties’ Scoop, the appropriation of land, the failure to respect treaties, and the continuation of
colonization.

Story continues below advertisement

“The journey towards reconciliation begins with truths, and the work of reconciliation is the responsibility of all UCN faculties, departments and areas.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: ‘Immense progress’ made on reconciliation, but Orange Shirt Day calls for more, Winnipeg activist says

UCN has also announced that Dr. Ramona Neckoway, a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) member who has served UCN as an assistant professor and as the chair of the Aboriginal Northern Studies program, will lead the new department.

Smith said UCN believes that Neckoway, who has a background in Indigenous language research, is a “natural fit” to lead the department.

“Dr. Neckoway has an exciting and ambitious agenda that will see UCN’s approach to reconciliation informed by Indigenous knowledge, research, culture, language, and community engagement,” Smith said.

Neckoway said she is excited to take on the new role and hopes the department will bring new and culturally relevant opportunities to Indigenous and non-Indigenous students at UCN.

“As an Indigenous scholar from northern Manitoba, I embark on this new role with great humility, and I look forward to creating diverse and multifaceted opportunities,” Neckoway said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba joins Indigenous-led efforts to determine next steps in landfill search'
Manitoba joins Indigenous-led efforts to determine next steps in landfill search
ManitobaReconciliationindigenous reconciliationUCNInitiatives and Reconciliation.New departmentnorthern Manitoba college.The University College of the North
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers