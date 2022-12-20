Man injured during arrest in Kitchener: Waterloo police

See more sharing options

A man was injured after being arrested following a break-in in Kitchener early Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers initially responded to a call about a break-in at a construction site near King Street West and Andrew Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who began to run away.

One of the officers tried to block him with a police cruiser and the vehicle collided with the man, according to police.

They say paramedics were called and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The 30-year-old man from Kitchener was also charged with breaking and entering and possessing stolen property under $5,000.

Police say the traffic unit is investigating and any witnesses or those with dashcam footage can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.