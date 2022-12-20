Police seek driver of pickup truck that followed woman in Waterloo on Monday night

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for a pickup truck that was following a woman in Waterloo.

Police say they were contacted on Monday night about the vehicle, which was travelling the area around Mayfield Avenue and Lincoln Road.

They say that around 7 p.m., a burgundy or red pickup truck with tinted windows was following the woman in the area.

Police say they would like to have a chat with the person who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Anyone with information or video can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.