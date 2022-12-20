Menu

Crime

Police seek driver of pickup truck that followed woman in Waterloo on Monday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:23 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for a pickup truck that was following a woman in Waterloo.

Police say they were contacted on Monday night about the vehicle, which was travelling the area around Mayfield Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Read more: Waterloo police officer from Exeter, Ont. facing child pornography charges

They say that around 7 p.m., a burgundy or red pickup truck with tinted windows was following the woman in the area.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say they would like to have a chat with the person who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Read more: ‘Targeted’ shooting in Kitchener leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

