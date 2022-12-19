SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avalanche for Malgin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 12:32 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday.

Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving'
Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving
Story continues below advertisement

The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his first stint with Toronto before spending the last two seasons in Switzerland.

The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in 24 contests for the Leafs so far in 2022-23.

Malgin has registered 30 goals and 64 points in 215 career regular-season games with Florida and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers