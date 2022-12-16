Plane veers off runway at London International Airport, TSB investigating

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported and there will be no impact on flights after an aircraft veered off a runway at the London International Airport (LIA) early Friday morning.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the incident and says it involved a Falcon 20 aircraft registered to Ameristar Jet Charter.

The flight was travelling from Willow Run Airport near Detroit and arrived in London around 12:30 a.m.

“It landed on Runway 15, went off the runway and came to a rest about 100 feet east of Runway 15,” said TSB spokesperson Liam MacDonald.

“The jet itself was a cargo flight with two people on board and there were no reported injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

A team of two investigators arrived in London late Friday morning and MacDonald says they’ll be tasked with collecting information, assessing the situation and “classifying the occurrence.”

“Once it is classified, then it will be subject to an investigation. We are going to be conducting interviews with witnesses and we will be examining the aircraft,” MacDonald added.

LIA president and CEO Scott McFadzean says while the airport has been forced to make some changes, it’s still business as usual.

“We’ve moved operations onto our crosswind runway, which is capable of handling all the traffic currently coming in and moving out of London, so the main runway is currently closed while TSB completes their investigation,” McFadzean said.

“They will give us final word on our ability to release and remove that aircraft off the side of the runway…. We’re expecting that the runway will be reopened here early (Friday) afternoon.”

The TSB says it will provide more information as it becomes available.