Peterborough County OPP investigate theft of catalytic converters in Selwyn Township

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in Selwyn Township this month.
Police say surveillance video on Dec. 7 around 3 a.m. shows a lone male suspect removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a business on County Road 18.
Then on Dec. 14 around 12:30 a.m., surveillance video shows suspects entering a property on County Road 1 and stealing catalytic converters from two vehicles.
Read more: Cube vans targeted in latest catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough
OPP say in both incidents, a red Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix was at the scene. The vehicle — possibly from 2000 to 2007 — had two hood scoops, a sunroof, a rear spoiler, and the driver’s side bottom reverse light is burnt out.
One male suspect was wearing light coloured pants and a dark hoodie. A second male is seen wearing light pants and a dark and white coloured coat.
-
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ star, dead at 40
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity plummets while documentary soars
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or stopcrimehere.ca.
Comments