Peterborough man arrested after dragging spouse by hair: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges following a domestic violence incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to several 911 calls involving two people in the area of Sherbrooke and Aylmer streets.

Officers learned a woman had first been confined and when she attempted to escape, the man chased after her and then dragged the woman by her hair down the road before she was eventually able to get away.

Officers located the man based on the description provided to police.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was charged with spousal assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats to damage property and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday, police said.