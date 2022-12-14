Calgary man arrested as passenger in speeding vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A passenger in a speeding vehicle was taken in by police after the driver’s previous record allowed for a search.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, a Strathmore RCMP officer spotted a vehicle travelling at approximately 148 km/h on Highway 22X near Range Road 255.

The officer stopped the vehicle, which had four people in it. The driver had previous, unrelated release conditions, enabling a search of the vehicle. A passenger also had release conditions which included a 24-hour curfew and weapons prohibition.

A search of the vehicle revealed items like a counterfeit driver’s licence with the passenger’s photograph, other identification not belonging to him, and a can of bear spray, police said.

“As a result of release order violations and possession of identity documents both unauthorized and counterfeit, the passenger was arrested. During subsequent interactions with the passenger, photos of identification not belonging to him was observed on his cell phone,” RCMP said in a release.

Police took the passenger into custody for a bail hearing and the vehicle’s other occupants were released at the scene.

Sean Brooks, 36, of Calgary was charged with possession of a forged document, failure to comply with a condition of a release order, failure to comply with a condition of a probation order, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unlawful possession of a government document, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brooks was remanded into custody to appear in court at a future date.

Police said at the time of the arrest, Brooks was at large on a release order related to 33 outstanding charges from seven instances and two probation orders. RCMP said the ongoing investigation may result in future charges.