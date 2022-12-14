Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in Ajax, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 9:03 pm
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported collision with a vehicle in Ajax, Ont.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the incident was reported on Kingston Road between Salem Road and Wicks Drive.

A pedestrian was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries as a result of a collision, police said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Advertisement
CollisionAjaxDurham Regional PolicePedestrianDurham Policekingston roaddrp
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers