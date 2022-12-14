Pedestrian seriously injured in Ajax, Ont., police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported collision with a vehicle in Ajax, Ont.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the incident was reported on Kingston Road between Salem Road and Wicks Drive.

A pedestrian was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries as a result of a collision, police said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

A pedestrian has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is on going. Further information to follow…. https://t.co/5SVuxn05eK — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 15, 2022