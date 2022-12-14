Pedestrian seriously injured in Ajax, Ont., police say

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported collision with a vehicle in Ajax, Ont.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the incident was reported on Kingston Road between Salem Road and Wicks Drive.
A pedestrian was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries as a result of a collision, police said.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Trending Now
-
Hoping for a steep drop in home prices next year? It’s unlikely, Royal LePage says
-
Provinces must commit to health-care reform, Trudeau says as health systems strain
Trending Now
Comments