Canada

Holiday season: Busy days ahead at Kelowna International Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 6:24 pm
Kelowna International Airport View image in full screen
More than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3, with the busiest stretch being Dec. 19 to 27. Global News

It’s going to be a busy three weeks at Kelowna International Airport.

On Wednesday, the City of Kelowna issued a reminder that, with Christmas nearing, activity at the airport will be bustling.

Read more: Calgary travellers advised to pack their patience this busy holiday season

In fact, the city says more than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3, with the busiest stretch being Dec. 19 to 27.

“Travellers can expect a busy terminal building and longer-than-normal wait times this holiday season,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“We are encouraging passengers to plan ahead and complete as much as they can online before arriving at the airport.”

To make travel as easy as possible, the city suggests the following tips:

  • Book online, including getting your boarding pass. Doing so will help speed up time at the airport.
  • Confirm the airline’s identification requirements.
  • Arrive at the airport early; at least two hours before domestic flights.
  • Parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity.
  • To guarantee parking, pre-book a spot.
  • Or don’t worry about parking by using alternative transportation.
  • Know what is allowed in carry-on and checked baggage.
  • If transporting gifts, leave them unwrapped as they might need to be inspected.
  • Check with the airline to learn about its baggage restrictions and fees.

The city says YLW will be providing daily updates, including anticipated peak times and parking lot capacity. That information is available online.

