Canada

Some Ottawa residents won’t be home for holidays due to damage from May storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm'
Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm
WATCH ABOVE: Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm – May 25, 2022

Some Ottawa residents are going to be away from their homes over the holidays because they’re still battling with insurance companies to pay for damage caused by a windstorm in the spring.

The massive thunderstorm swept through parts of Ontario and Quebec on May 21, packing winds of up to 140 kilometres per hour and leaving more than a million customers without power.

The storm caused an estimated $875 million in insured damages.

Ottawa residents struggle to claim insurance for derecho damages as winter approaches

Linda Leger has left her home just outside of Ottawa and checked into a motel — and she’s not sure when she will be able to go home.

Downed trees on her property damaged the heating system, and Leger says she’s still trying to get her insurance company to cover the full cost of the repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

One Ottawa councillor says the city is still waiting on disaster recovery help from the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pours a cup of hot chocolate as he visits residents affected by a major storm at a community centre set up to provide food, showers, wifi and device charging in Ottawa, Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pours a cup of hot chocolate as he visits residents affected by a major storm at a community centre set up to provide food, showers, wifi and device charging in Ottawa, Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


