Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the collision took place just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics said a teen girl was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Officers warned motorists of “possible delays in the area,” and said to “consider alternate routes.”
