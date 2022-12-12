Police search for ATV driver after woman assaulted on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for two people riding an ATV involved in an alleged assault last month.

In a release, police say officers responded to a disturbance on Highway 14 in Windsor shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 19.

It said an ATV occupied by two people had been tailgating an SUV on the highway when it passed the vehicle and abruptly came to a stop in the middle of the road.

“The driver of the ATV approached the SUV, smashed the driver’s window and assaulted the female driver of the SUV,” it said. “The ATV then fled the scene.”

The RCMP said officers have done numerous patrols but could not locate the ATV.

View image in full screen Police are searching for an ATV involved in an alleged assault on Highway 14 in Windsor. RCMP

They have released a photo of the ATV allegedly involved in the incident. Investigators believe the vehicle’s driver is male and the passenger is female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.