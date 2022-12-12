Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Calgary

See more sharing options

A person was rushed to hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle at southbound Centre Street and 64 Ave.NE.

EMS said the pedestrian was hit just after 4:30 a.m.

The patient was initially listed in life-threatening condition but later updated to serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Calgary police responded to the scene and shut down 68 Ave. NE. As of 6 a.m., northbound traffic was getting through. Police said traffic could be reopened shortly.

More to come…