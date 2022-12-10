McMaster University announces tentative deal with striking teaching assistants

McMaster University has announced a tentative agreement that will end a three-week-long strike by its part-time teaching assistants and research assistants.
The university says the deal was reached Saturday morning with CUPE local 3906.
It is still subject to ratification by CUPE members and by McMaster’s board of governors.
CUPE is expected to present the offer to its membership for a ratification vote by Tuesday. The university’s board of governors meets on Thursday.
“Reaching a tentative agreement with our CUPE members is welcome news for everyone involved,” said Susan Tighe, McMaster’s provost and vice-president of academics.
In a media release, Tighe described the teaching and research assistants as “valued members of our campus community.”
She added, “we will now be able to work together on successfully completing the fall term and preparing for the start of the winter term in January.”
The university said the tentative deal immediately ends strike activities, including picketing, and TAs and RAs will return to work on Wednesday, December 14.
While no details about the tentative deal are known, the union’s demands have included pay increases and tuition reimbursements.
