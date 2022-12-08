Police appealing for witnesses after string of fires in Bowmanville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a number of “overnight mischiefs” and fires in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious fire in the Liberty Street North and Concession Street area.

Police said a building had been set on fire, which spread to two residential buildings, causing around $100,000 in damage.

“The Fire Marshal attended the scene and there were no reports of injuries,” police said in a news release.

According to police, since early October, officers have received reports of more than a dozen incidents relating to overnight mischiefs and fires in central Bowmanville.

Story continues below advertisement

“The majority of these incidents took place within the boundaries of Concession Street East, Liberty Street North, King Street East and Lambs Road and between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.,” police said.

Officers said in each case, property damage was reported, but no one was injured.

“Investigators are looking at the possibility of these cases being connected and the fires being deliberately set,” police said. “Investigators are appealing to the public to be cognizant of suspicious activity within the neighbourhood and to report to police.”

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance of this type of activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.