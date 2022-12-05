Southeast Airdrie residents asked to shelter in place for police situation

Some Airdrie residents are being told to stay inside their homes as police deal with a situation.
People living at Ravenskirk Road S.E., Ravenskirk Close S.E., Ravenskirk Heath S.E. and Ravenswynd Rise S.E. are asked to remain in their homes.
Police have contained the area. There is no public access to the area at this time.
Trending Now
-
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin not guilty of 1988 sexual assault, judge rules
-
Food prices set to rise another 5-7% in 2023 after record inflation year: report
Trending Now
Read more: Exclusive: Alberta government seizes Calgary condos for Russian company sanctioned over Ukraine war
Read More
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and avoid posting police actions on social media.
RCMP have not released details of what they are dealing with.
More to come…
Comments