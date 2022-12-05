Menu

Crime

Southeast Airdrie residents asked to shelter in place for police situation

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 6:07 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Some Airdrie residents are being told to stay inside their homes as police deal with a situation.

People living at Ravenskirk Road S.E., Ravenskirk Close S.E., Ravenskirk Heath S.E. and Ravenswynd Rise S.E. are asked to remain in their homes.

Police have contained the area. There is no public access to the area at this time.

Trending Now

Read more: Exclusive: Alberta government seizes Calgary condos for Russian company sanctioned over Ukraine war

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and avoid posting police actions on social media.

RCMP have not released details of what they are dealing with.

More to come…

