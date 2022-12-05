Southeast Airdrie residents asked to shelter in place for police situation

See more sharing options

Some Airdrie residents are being told to stay inside their homes as police deal with a situation.

People living at Ravenskirk Road S.E., Ravenskirk Close S.E., Ravenskirk Heath S.E. and Ravenswynd Rise S.E. are asked to remain in their homes.

Update: #Airdrie RCMP are now issuing a shelter in place. Residents currently at Ravenskirk Rd SE, Ravenskirk Close SE, Ravenskirk Heath SE, & Ravenswynd Rise SE are asked to remain in their homes. Police have contained the area. There is no public access to the area at this time — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 5, 2022

Police have contained the area. There is no public access to the area at this time.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and avoid posting police actions on social media.

RCMP have not released details of what they are dealing with.

