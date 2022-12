Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Lennox and Addington County are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Claire Ibit was last seen in Amherstview on Dec. 3, but is known to frequent Kingston.

Dec 3, 2022

She’s described as five feet tall with a slim build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.