Bennett scores twice, Panthers end skid with 5-1 win over struggling Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Bennett scored twice and the Florida Panthers ended a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and a pair of assists, while Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett all scored for the Panthers (11-9-4). Spencer Knight made 31 saves.

Dakota Joshua had the lone goal for the Canucks (9-12-3), who lost their second game in a row.

Vancouver also lost starting goalie Thatcher Demko on Thursday. The 26-year-old American stopped 15 of 18 shots in the first period before leaving the game with a lower-body injury.

He was replaced by Spencer Martin, who made 13 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

A smattering of boos emanated from the crowd at Rogers Arena during the final seconds of the game. The jeers grew louder following the final whistle.

An ugly giveaway by Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes sealed the score midway through the third period.

The defenceman turned the puck over along the boards deep in Canucks’ territory, leaving Tkachuk and Bennett unmanned. Martin dived to stop Bennett’s ensuing wrist shot, but the puck sailed past him and the Panthers took a 5-1 lead 11:11 into the frame.

Vancouver got on the board 12:26 into the second period. The Canucks won a defensive zone faceoff and Joshua went streaking down the ice on a two-on-one, then sent a quick wrist shot sailing past Knight to make it 4-1.

Forty-eight seconds earlier, some slick passing led to a goal at the other end of the ice. Carter Verhaeghe and Tkachuk dished the puck back and forth across the slot before slicing it to Bennett, stationed backdoor for an easy tap-in.

Florida took a big lead into the first intermission following a 59-second-long offensive outburst late in the frame.

Tkachuk opened the scoring 18:14 into the first, sending a backhanded shot in from the slot for his 11th goal of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-five seconds later, former Canuck Forsling scored with a one-timer through traffic to put the Panthers up 2-0. Sam Reinhart contributed an assist on the play to extend his point streak to five games.

Seconds later, Florida was once again on the attack, peppering the Vancouver net with shots. Demko stopped a shot from Patric Hornqvist, then grabbed his right leg as Lomberg batted in the rebound to give the visitors a 3-0 advantage.

The goalie stayed down in the crease while a trainer came out to look at him. Demko left the ice with the help of the trainer and teammate Ilya Mikheyev, putting no weight on his right leg.

The Canucks later tweeted that he would not return to the game.

2:03 Roberto Luongo joins Canucks Ring of Honour for 8-year run in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.