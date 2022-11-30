Menu

Crime

OPP say Brant County man in his 80s the victim in homicide investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 8:54 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
OPP say a County of Brant man in his 80s is the victim in a homicide investigation. His body was found on the afternoon of Nov. 24, 2022,. The Canadian Press file

OPP have identified a Brant County man in his 80s as the victim in a homicide investigation that started late last week.

The deceased was discovered just before 1 p.m. on Thursday at an address on Salt Springs Church Road following calls to police reporting a dead person in the area.

Police say the victim is Gordon Oughtred, 82, from the County of Brant.

Read more: OPP deem death a homicide in Brant County

The investigation is ongoing.

The OPP’s crime unit in Brant County is leading the probe into the death.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the OPP or Brant County Crime Stoppers.

