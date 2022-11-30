OPP say Brant County man in his 80s the victim in homicide investigation

OPP have identified a Brant County man in his 80s as the victim in a homicide investigation that started late last week.
The deceased was discovered just before 1 p.m. on Thursday at an address on Salt Springs Church Road following calls to police reporting a dead person in the area.
Police say the victim is Gordon Oughtred, 82, from the County of Brant.
The investigation is ongoing.
The OPP’s crime unit in Brant County is leading the probe into the death.
Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the OPP or Brant County Crime Stoppers.
