Crime

Altercation between employees involves knives, biting at Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 2:57 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man after an altercation at a business on Nov. 28. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man after an altercation at a business on Nov. 28. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges following an incident at a business on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to an altercation at a business in the area of George Street and Parkhill Road West.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect in hate-crime assault

Police learned two employees got into an altercation, during which one of them bit the other and threatened them with two knives and uttered threats.

The accused was cut and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Police say the victim did not require medical attention.

A 40-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.

