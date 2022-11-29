Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue area just after noon on Tuesday.
Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was transported with serious, but not life threatening injuries.
Police said there are “possible delays in the area.”
